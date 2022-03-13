This Dark Personality Type Is A Master Manipulator: 6 Signs You've Met One

In Studies in Machiavellianism, Christie and Geis formulated a test called the Mach IV, loosely based on excerpts from Niccolo Machiavelli's The Prince, to determine high or low Machiavellian traits. The Christie and Geis Mach IV test consists of 20 questions with a total score of 100. People who score over 60 (more affirmative responses to cynicism, deceitfulness, or manipulation) are said to be "High-Machs." They are more likely to demonstrate more deceitful and less empathic traits. Those with lower scores are called "Low-Machs." They can be honest and caring, even characterized as pushovers. However, they might perceive these behaviors to be to their advantage in gaining favor or opportunities to later earn power. Low Machs might also be in situations where they lack power; should those circumstances change, so might their traits.