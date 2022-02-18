While working through trauma is crucial for mind-body healing, we’d argue it’s more important than ever: After all, when you face a crisis or feel out of control (like, you know, during a pandemic), that unresolved trauma can start to bubble up, even you’ve kept it under lock and key for years. Take it from spiritual teacher and New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein: “Any feeling of being unsafe [can] activate a small-T trauma or a big-T trauma,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

So her newest title, Happy Days: The Guided Path from Trauma to Profound Freedom and Inner Peace, has come at the perfect time. In it, Bernstein compiles the therapeutic processes that helped her work through her own past trauma: “They were almost like an angelic force in my life that really helped me heal,” she notes. While it’s always best to consult a therapist or trained professional to deep-dive into the inner work, these real-time methods can start to undo those thought patterns.