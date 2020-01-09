In clinical research, it has been shown to decrease cortisol levels by 24 percent after just a few rounds of tapping—a result significantly better than other techniques to which it was compared. Also known as EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique), it works fast, and you can use it anytime, anywhere. Learning it takes only a moment, and a session typically ranges from five to 20 minutes before its calming effects can be felt.

By using your fingertips to tap on specific meridian points along your body while verbalizing the emotional distress you are feeling, you can release those stressors in the moment they are happening or quickly thereafter. Here's a short video on how to use tapping, if you're not already familiar with it.

Because tapping accesses your emotions and your physical body simultaneously, it provides powerful stress relief, lowering cortisol levels faster than most traditional and alternative stress relief methods.