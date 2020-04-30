Covert narcissism is also called vulnerable narcissism or hypersensitive narcissism. "Covert narcissists feel special because they believe their pain is more important than others'," clinical psychologist and Harvard lecturer Craig Malkin, Ph.D., explains. "They may feel like the most misunderstood genius, the person who's suffering the most, or even the ugliest person in the room."

People with narcissistic personality disorders (NPD) are addicted to feeling special, Malkin explains. In the case of the covert narcissist, their specialness derives from experiencing—at least in their mind—the most intolerable or unique suffering.

"They'll say things like 'I've suffered more than anyone has ever suffered before,'" licensed psychologist Daniel Fox, Ph.D., says. "They expect others to understand how hurt they are and how much pain they're experiencing, when in the grand scheme of things, their suffering is usually pretty mild."