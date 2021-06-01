This Spiritual Practice Will Increase Intimacy & Connection With Your Partner

Attunement is the quality of being in tune with something, particularly a person. In psychology, it's thought of primarily as something that occurs between parents and children, such as when a parent mirrors their child's affect and emotions back to them, smiling when their child smiles or saying "uh-oh!" when the child drops something. But attunement also occurs in all relationships between people, and the concept is central to certain types of energy healing such as reiki.