This Spiritual Practice Will Increase Intimacy & Connection With Your Partner

Attunement is the quality of being in tune with something, particularly a person. In psychology, it's thought of primarily as something that occurs between parents and children, such as when a parent mirrors their child's affect and emotions back to them, smiling when their child smiles or saying "uh oh!" when the child drops something. But attunement also occurs in all relationships between people, and the concept is central to certain types of energy healing such as reiki.

Attunement as a conscious spiritual practice was developed by Lloyd Arthur Meeker in 1929 and is still practiced today. It involves sharing energy between two people, totally in sync, to promote well-being. Essentially, it's all about becoming harmonious with other people's energies.

Some experts believe attunement involves activating the brain's mirror neurons, which are thought to be networks in the brain that respond to other people's emotions and actions as if they were our own, helping people bond with one another. That said, the research on mirror neurons is still ongoing and the concept debated.