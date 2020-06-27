According to psychiatrist and author of The Empath's Survival Guide Judith Orloff M.D., empaths tend to be "sensitive, loving, have big hearts, with finely tuned intuition." They're deeply attuned to others and may even have a strong connection to nature and animals.

But with that sensitivity comes its challenges, including "being an emotional and physical sponge, absorbing the negativity and stress of the world," Orloff adds. "Empaths who don't have the self-care strategies in place tend to experience sensory overload." They also need to learn that "No" is a complete sentence, she says.

And as far as relationships, Tanya Carroll Richardson, professional intuitive and author of Self-Care for Empaths, says empaths can be in a romantic relationship with anyone, but she tells them to "watch for trying to manage, contain, or change a lover's emotions," adding they can "feel the energies and emotions of others intimately in their own systems, yet this does not mean an empath is responsible for someone else's emotional experience."