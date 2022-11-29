An "empath" generally refers to a person who is highly attuned to the energy and emotions around them, according to professional intuitive and author of Self-Care for Empaths, Tanya Carroll Richardson. She previously explained to mbg that there are actually different kinds of empaths, with intuitive being just one. Each type has its own way of experiencing empathy on a deep and even subconscious level.

An intuitive empath is someone who connects to the energy and emotions around them through their intuition, which is particularly strong. "So it's basically a sixth sense," explains psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, Ph.D., LMFT. "And it really takes practice in order to be in tune with what's going on for them in their internal body, and not logically over analyzing it," she adds.

It's also worth noting that there are technically four "clairs" of intuition, according to Richardson, with intuitive empaths typically experiencing one or more of the following: clairsentience (intuition through feeling), clairaudience (intuition through messages that come through as words), clairvoyance (intuition through mental images), or claircognizance (intuition through instantaneous insight or "downloads").