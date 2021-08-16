An empath is someone who is highly attuned to the energy and emotions around them, whether that energy is coming from individuals, groups, or even physical spaces, professional intuitive and author of Self-Care for Empaths Tanya Carroll Richardson tells mbg.

The term is derived from the word empathy, which is the ability to understand and share the emotions of another. So an empath, as you might imagine, is someone who takes empathy beyond what most people experience. They are so attuned, in fact, that without proper boundaries, they can absorb others' energy (which can be quite overwhelming).

As psychiatrist and author of The Empath's Survival Guide Judith Orloff, M.D., previously explained to mbg, empaths are also sensitive, loving, and have finely tuned intuition—but can become "an emotional and physical sponge, absorbing the negativity and stress of the world."