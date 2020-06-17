Empaths are hyper-perceptive and naturally wired to feel the energies and emotions of others. Yet with practice and intention, empaths can choose to be observers as well. This witnessing is less draining, yet at times empaths will want to feel both joyful and painful emotions and energies in the world.

Some example of times when empaths might choose to open up and feel include when they have been feeling isolated or when they think that their empathy and compassion could be benefit others. Times when they might want to simply witness include when they are feeling emotionally drained or when they can best support someone else by taking on the role of observer.

In my book Self-Care for Empaths I explain how learning about these two techniques allows you to feel empowered about—not at the mercy of—your sensitivity. Here is an overview of what each one feels like in the body, and how to practice it.