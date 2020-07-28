Empath pro tip: Practice asserting yourself more in the relationship, voicing your needs and wants more regularly. Practice makes anything easier over time. Empaths who are recovering people-pleasers can build up a tougher skin around confrontations by being more of an observer and less of a feeler during these interactions. Remembering that prioritizing your own wants and needs is healthy for both you and your partner will help. By not sounding the alarm when you think your partner is making a poor choice, you can enable their self-sabotaging patterns. By not sharing one of your great ideas that your mate may disagree with or resist, you're cheating them of benefiting from your brilliance and cheating yourself in so many ways. Keep in mind that relationships are about compromise—no one person should dominate.