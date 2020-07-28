Some empaths may avoid dating or romantic commitment because they fear being overwhelmed by a partner's energies and emotions. Many empaths like to have plenty of space—energetic, emotional, and physical. This is how empaths retreat and recover, or give their hyper-perceptive systems a break from overstimulation and absorbing the energies and emotions of others. If you're a single empath and loving it, congratulations! If you're an empath who wants to date or be in a committed partnership, remember that your sensitivity does not have to hold you back. You can maintain your need for space while enjoying a successful partnership. If you're already in a committed relationship, mindfully creating space for yourself might improve the relationship.

Empath pro tip: You don't have to be in a relationship with another empath for your partner to get your need for space. Let a lover know that you need to regularly pull back and create space for yourself, especially when your sensitive system is overwhelmed and frazzled. This might look like having one weekend "on" with social engagements and the next weekend "off" to chill, recover, and reground. If you're already in a partnership, let your partner know that sometimes you want to walk the park by yourself, have quiet time reading in bed next to each other, or do another activity either alone or together that is low-stimulation and creates space for your sensitive system to retreat and recover.