People who find feelings helpful think it is important to recognize, tend to, and share their feelings with others. They believe that addressing the underlying emotions is an important aspect of conflict or connection. They feel good about discussing, processing, and sharing emotions.

When people feel good about feelings, they often use "emotion coaching" in their communication. Essentially, this means that they seek out feelings—their own and their partner's.

Other people believe that feelings are unproductive. Their belief system tells them that exploring, sharing, and talking about feelings makes the problem worse. It prevents moving through the issue. These people generally have uncomfortable feelings about their feelings. For instance, when they feel anger, they feel disappointed that they have anger. When they feel sadness, they feel embarrassed about the sadness.

These people often use what is called "solution coaching" in their communication around issues that bring up emotions. When there is an issue, they go straight to the most "common sense" solution in order to skip over the exploration and sharing that takes place in emotion coaching.