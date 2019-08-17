This Is Exactly How To Deal With Someone Else's Negative Energy

Sometimes a person's negative energy may not even be their own! It's possible that you can come across someone who feels like they are giving off negative energy, and yet they may have taken on that negative energy from another person. This can really happen to any of us. If you have ever heard the phrase "they rubbed off on you," that is essentially what can happen with negativity. We are energetic beings, and we connect and affect and pass along our energies to each other on a regular basis, with many of us doing it unknowingly. Being aware of this can help you stay in your own flow, your own lane, when you come across someone else's negative energy.