The 3 Biggest Relationship Challenges For Highly Sensitive People

Highly sensitive people, also known as empaths or "HSPs," experience life like the volume is turned up more than the average person. These tuned-in individuals can feel overwhelmed, overstimulated, and overextended from this heightened experience of life without skillful engagement. Some estimates say up to one-third of the population might fall into this category, and there's some research that suggests this empathic personality trait is genetic.

In modern culture, emotions, sensitivity, and feelings still often come second to the rational, linear, objective way of life. This relegation of sensitive experience often means empathic people receive feedback that they are "too much," "too emotional," or "too complicated" at work and at home.

Throughout my client work, I find that sensitive people unknowingly sense both their own feelings and the feelings of others they date. Unaware of the dynamic, a person's clarity about their own needs, feelings, truths, and relationship beliefs becomes fuzzy over time.

Here are the three top challenges highly sensitive people experience in relationships and what you can do about each one.