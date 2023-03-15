When seeking a closer friendship, sometimes, you have to make the first move. "Whether it's reaching out to an old friend, going to an event where you don't know anyone, or talking to someone you don't know, I think the hardest part is starting," says Nicole Sbordone, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker and author of Surviving Female Friendships: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. "Everyone gets nervous putting themselves out there and being vulnerable. Worst-case scenario, the person isn't receptive, and you know you tried. Otherwise, if you really want closer friendships, you have to put in the work and effort—and most of the time, the benefits outweigh the risks."