Here's How Many 'Best Friends' The Average Person Has

While society commonly portrays female friendships as a series of real conversations, male friendships are often still seen as more surface level. Snapchat did find a slight trend validating those stereotypes, with women being slightly more likely to just want to sit and enjoy each other's company while men tended to prefer outside stimuli when they hung out (e.g., go to a bar or play a game together).

Yet, trends show that the dynamic of male friendships has significantly changed in recent years as men have become more open to expressing their feelings and thoughts. When men and women were asked what activities they most frequently do with their friends, "sit and talk" was the most popular for both genders, at 65% of women and 57% of men. Communication is the common glue of friendships, even when you're not together, as talking on the phone was the second most common friendship activity, with 58% of women and 51% of men picking it.

"We tend to think of women's friendships as being much more intimate than men's, and there are certainly some meaningful differences," therapist and friendship researcher Miriam Kirmayer told Snapchat. "One of the shifts we are seeing is that men are becoming more aware of, and comfortable with, their need for social connection and intimacy within their friendships. In many cases, it is also increasingly common for men to seek out emotional and physical closeness in their platonic friendships." Everyone wants close friends they can talk to, after all.

And by the way, 33% of Americans said their best friend was of the "opposite" gender.