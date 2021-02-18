"As human beings, one of our primary means of connection is through words—written and spoken. When done well, conversation involves a connection between people that is enhanced by subtle behaviors, such as facial expressions, hand gestures, allowing for reciprocity, and the opportunity to be both seen and heard," says Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., psychologist and author of Millennials' Guide to Relationships. If the conversation is one-sided, you may be dealing with a conversational narcissist.

As important as asking questions can be, it's equally important to make space for active listening. That's where reciprocity comes into play. "What we don't want to do is pepper someone with a zillion questions so they are feeling interrogated," Hallett says. "Engaging in conversation gives us the opportunity to develop rapport (the understanding of another's thoughts and feelings and the ability to communicate well)."

This process helps build community, trust, and an understanding of others. From a practical perspective, Hallett says, the more you get to know someone, the more likely you'll be to share personal details of your life, which allows you to be more authentic and vulnerable.