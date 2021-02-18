"As human beings, one of our primary means of connection is through words—written and spoken. When done well, conversation involves a connection between people that is enhanced by subtle behaviors, such as facial expressions, hand gestures, allowing for reciprocity, and the opportunity to be both seen and heard," says Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., psychologist and author of Millennials' Guide to Relationships. If the conversation is one-sided, you may be dealing with a conversational narcissist.