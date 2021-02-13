Why You & Your Partner Should Make Play A Priority, From Intimacy Experts

For the past year, many couples have been experiencing what intimacy experts Marla Mattenson and Julian Colker are calling Groundhog Day Squared: an endless cycle of both stress and boredom.

“Everyone is eating the same foods because they’re more limited on where they can go out to eat. They're doing the same sex positions. They’re just trying to maintain and get through it," Mattenson says. While this all sounds pretty bleak, Colker says there is an antidote to all that stress, and it's something you learned to do as a small child: play.