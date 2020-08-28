“All of these methods are based on established interventions of positive psychology," researcher Kay Brauer explains in a news release. Whereas, the placebo group’s activity has no proven influence on playfulness.

To study the impacts of these three exercises, the participants were asked to fill out questionnaires about their personalities before the study, then again following weeks one, two, four, and twelve. "Our assumption was that the exercises would lead people to consciously focus their attention on playfulness and use it more often,” Brauer says. “This could result in positive emotions, which in turn would affect the person's well-being.”

Their predictions were accurate—participants in the experimental groups participated in more playful activities throughout the weeks, and showed an improvement in overall well-being.