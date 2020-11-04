mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Friendships
34 Ridiculous Questions To Send Your Group Texts To Lighten The Mood

34 Ridiculous Questions To Send Your Group Texts To Lighten The Mood

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
34 Ridiculous Questions To Lighten The Mood On Your Group Texts Right Now

Image by GUILLE FAINGOLD / Stocksy

November 4, 2020 — 20:40 PM

Tensions are high right now. It's OK to be stressed, fearful, or unfocused. At the same time, it's also OK to need a laugh. While sitting in sad or scary emotions is helpful at times, a healthy level of distraction and escapism can be good, too.

If you've listened to the advice of mental health experts (and your own internal wisdom) and decided to take a break from the news, that's a good first step. Text chains with friends and family can be a less obvious external stressor, though. Instead of leaving the conversation, consider getting the group to take a break from the heavy stuff. Try lightening the mood with one of these ridiculous and lighthearted questions: 

  1. If you were a dog, what kind would you be? 
  2. If you were on a reality TV show, which would it be?
  3. How do you systematize your books (size, color, alphabetically, etc.)?
  4. What's the latest app or website that you've found helpful or interesting?  
  5. What's the most adventurous thing you've eaten, and did you like it?
  6. What's the most noteworthy date you've been on? 
  7. What's your favorite GIF?
  8. What are you interested in that most people haven't heard of or aren't into?
  9.  What was the name of your first crush, and what ever happened with them?
  10. What's one article of clothing you could never part with? 
  11. What is your go-to karaoke song?
  12. Who's an older person in your life that you really look up to?
  13. What color is your aura?
  14. What is one organization or decorating hack that you swear by? 
  15. What is the weirdest dream you've ever had?
  16. Ever had a celebrity sighting? If you haven't had one, who would you want it to be?
  17. If you could have any other name, what would it be?
  18. What actor/actress would play you in a biopic?
  19. What's one movie you could watch over and over without getting tired of?
  20. What was your favorite cereal when you were a child?
  21. If you were a food, what would you be and why?
  22. What's your favorite scent?
  23. What's the first thing you do every morning?
  24. What is the most random piece of trivia you know?
  25. What's your favorite conspiracy theory? (Whether or not you actually believe it!)
  26. What is your love language
  27. What's the most amazing coincidence you've ever experienced?
  28. If you were a fictional character, who would you be?
  29. Where is your favorite place to travel, and why? 
  30. What is your favorite childhood memory?
  31. What's your favorite food that you don't eat very often? 
  32. What is your go-to beauty hack?
  33. Which personality test do you swear by: Myers-Briggs or the Enneagram?  
  34. What is your soul age?

The questions above are just a few starting points to help lighten the mood in stressful times, but feel free to get as creative, weird, or playful as you want! If you are wanting to go deep, these first-date questions are a good source of more serious, intimate questions that have nothing to do with the election.

However your conversations go in the upcoming days, be conscious of everyone's emotions (including your own), and know when to preserve your energy. In other words, lightening the mood may be helpful one day, but muting the group messages and taking a break from your phone may be more effective the next. When those anti-technology moments hit, here's a list of nine activities that don't involve doomscrolling.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Love

Why This Year's Cuffing Season Might Be Particularly Dramatic

Kelly Gonsalves
Why This Year's Cuffing Season Might Be Particularly Dramatic
Love

Should Couples Talk About Who They're Voting For? Some Things To Consider

Kelly Gonsalves
Should Couples Talk About Who They're Voting For? Some Things To Consider
$59.99

How To Live Every Day With More Joy

With Sheryl Paul, M.A.
How To Live Every Day With More Joy
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Derm & Here Are The Two 4-Step Routines I Use Every Day

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Holistic Derm & Here Are The Two 4-Step Routines I Use Every Day
Mental Health

This Pattern Of Social Media Use Is Damaging To Mental Health & Self-Esteem

Sarah Regan
This Pattern Of Social Media Use Is Damaging To Mental Health & Self-Esteem
Mental Health

Struggling With Intrusive Thoughts? You Could Be Sleep Deprived

Sarah Regan
Struggling With Intrusive Thoughts? You Could Be Sleep Deprived
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Where An Aromatherapist Applies Essential Oils To Feel Their Effects Faster

Emma Loewe
Where An Aromatherapist Applies Essential Oils To Feel Their Effects Faster
Mental Health

How To Talk About Mental Health When You Don't Know Where To Start

Daniel Amen, M.D.
How To Talk About Mental Health When You Don't Know Where To Start
Beauty

This Avocado Mask Is Like A Superfood Smoothie For Dry, Dull Skin

Jamie Schneider
This Avocado Mask Is Like A Superfood Smoothie For Dry, Dull Skin
Home

Interior Designers Share 5 Mini Desk Makeovers For When The Vibe Is Stale

Emma Loewe
Interior Designers Share 5 Mini Desk Makeovers For When The Vibe Is Stale
Beauty

You Might've Heard Of An Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse — Now Try A Tea Rinse

Alexandra Engler
You Might've Heard Of An Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse — Now Try A Tea Rinse
Routines

Let's Get To The Core: 4 Pilates-Based Moves To Strengthen Your Lower Abs

Lia Bartha
Let's Get To The Core: 4 Pilates-Based Moves To Strengthen Your Lower Abs
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ridiculous-questions-to-send-your-text-chain-right-now-to-lighten-mood

Your article and new folder have been saved!