34 Ridiculous Questions To Lighten The Mood On Your Group Texts Right Now

34 Ridiculous Questions To Send Your Group Texts To Lighten The Mood
Tensions are high right now. It's OK to be stressed, fearful, or unfocused. At the same time, it's also OK to need a laugh. While sitting in sad or scary emotions is helpful at times, a healthy level of distraction and escapism can be good, too.
If you've listened to the advice of mental health experts (and your own internal wisdom) and decided to take a break from the news, that's a good first step. Text chains with friends and family can be a less obvious external stressor, though. Instead of leaving the conversation, consider getting the group to take a break from the heavy stuff. Try lightening the mood with one of these ridiculous and lighthearted questions:
- If you were a dog, what kind would you be?
- If you were on a reality TV show, which would it be?
- How do you systematize your books (size, color, alphabetically, etc.)?
- What's the latest app or website that you've found helpful or interesting?
- What's the most adventurous thing you've eaten, and did you like it?
- What's the most noteworthy date you've been on?
- What's your favorite GIF?
- What are you interested in that most people haven't heard of or aren't into?
- What was the name of your first crush, and what ever happened with them?
- What's one article of clothing you could never part with?
- What is your go-to karaoke song?
- Who's an older person in your life that you really look up to?
- What color is your aura?
- What is one organization or decorating hack that you swear by?
- What is the weirdest dream you've ever had?
- Ever had a celebrity sighting? If you haven't had one, who would you want it to be?
- If you could have any other name, what would it be?
- What actor/actress would play you in a biopic?
- What's one movie you could watch over and over without getting tired of?
- What was your favorite cereal when you were a child?
- If you were a food, what would you be and why?
- What's your favorite scent?
- What's the first thing you do every morning?
- What is the most random piece of trivia you know?
- What's your favorite conspiracy theory? (Whether or not you actually believe it!)
- What is your love language?
- What's the most amazing coincidence you've ever experienced?
- If you were a fictional character, who would you be?
- Where is your favorite place to travel, and why?
- What is your favorite childhood memory?
- What's your favorite food that you don't eat very often?
- What is your go-to beauty hack?
- Which personality test do you swear by: Myers-Briggs or the Enneagram?
- What is your soul age?
The questions above are just a few starting points to help lighten the mood in stressful times, but feel free to get as creative, weird, or playful as you want! If you are wanting to go deep, these first-date questions are a good source of more serious, intimate questions that have nothing to do with the election.
However your conversations go in the upcoming days, be conscious of everyone's emotions (including your own), and know when to preserve your energy. In other words, lightening the mood may be helpful one day, but muting the group messages and taking a break from your phone may be more effective the next. When those anti-technology moments hit, here's a list of nine activities that don't involve doomscrolling.
