34 Ridiculous Questions To Lighten The Mood On Your Group Texts Right Now

Tensions are high right now. It's OK to be stressed, fearful, or unfocused. At the same time, it's also OK to need a laugh. While sitting in sad or scary emotions is helpful at times, a healthy level of distraction and escapism can be good, too.

If you've listened to the advice of mental health experts (and your own internal wisdom) and decided to take a break from the news, that's a good first step. Text chains with friends and family can be a less obvious external stressor, though. Instead of leaving the conversation, consider getting the group to take a break from the heavy stuff. Try lightening the mood with one of these ridiculous and lighthearted questions: