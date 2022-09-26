A lifelong friend is someone who we've known for all or most of our lives. They might be a childhood friend or someone we met in high school, and because of the shared experiences as adolescents, you continue to stay connected. You might grow apart, talk less often or only around the holidays, and generally become different people with your own separate social circles, but you still maintain a warm relationship with each other and swap life updates every now and then. There's something unique about a friend who has known you through all the different stages of your life because they can see the way you've grown, changed, and overcome challenges over the years. These lifelong friends serve almost as a touchstone or barometer marking how far we've come as the years go by, and they keep us tied to our roots and our history.