Just like people can find themselves in toxic romantic relationships, toxic friendships are very much a thing. As licensed marriage and family therapist Tiana Leeds, M.A., LMFT, explains to mbg, "A quality friendship includes support, loyalty, and closeness—three things you cannot find in a fake friend."

Fake friends usually want something from you but give nothing back in return, explains psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, M.S., Ph.D. "You're the one that's carrying the friendship, and the friend is not."

Rather than it being a reciprocal friendship, Leeds notes fake friends do not have your best interest at heart and "view the friendship from the perspective of what they can get from you, rather than a place of genuine care for you."