And lastly, Neo explains, the more sophisticated toxic people who know when they've done wrong (because they did it on purpose) may apologize to you. But that apology won't be sincere—"they make it all about you, and make it all your fault," she adds, with phrases like "I'm sorry you think I was wrong" or "I'm sorry if I upset you." And remember, an apology without change is manipulation in its own right. (Here's the right way to apologize, for what it's worth.)