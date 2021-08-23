Toxic people are people who cause harm to another, often through emotional manipulation, clinical psychologist Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, tells mbg. Some do it knowingly, such as dark personality types (your psychopaths, narcissists, sociopaths, Machiavellians, etc.), which are often correlated with toxic traits, she adds.

As licensed psychotherapist Babita Spinelli, L.P., J.D., notes, these people can have a really negative impact on others through their behavior, whether they're attempting to manipulate someone, control them, or abuse them in any way.

"Then there's another added layer where there are those who do it sadistically to cause drama or watch someone squirm," Neo adds.

That said, some people can have toxic traits without necessarily realizing the effect they're having on other people.