The Toxic Person Test

You're showing signs of toxic traits. Based on your responses, you're showing a high degree of toxic traits such as avoiding accountability, lacking empathy, selfishness, and manipulating others. If you've had a hard time sustaining relationships, this might be why—but with honest reflection and growth, you can unlearn your more toxic behaviors.

You may exhibit some toxic traits Based on your responses, you seem to exhibit some toxic traits, but not enough to make you a full blown toxic person. Nevertheless, it's never too late to reflect on your behaviors and make adjustments to grow into a better version of yourself.

Doesn't seem like you're particularly toxic. Based on your responses, you aren't exhibiting common toxic traits like manipulation or a lack of empathy. Keep doing what you're doing!

Do you openly judge or criticize others?

Do you manipulate others to get your way?

How do you handle conflict?

Do you throw pity parties for yourself?

Do you ever lie?

How do you handle someone being upset with you?

When was the last time you yelled at someone?

How do you comfort other people?

Do you empathize with other people?

Are you dogmatic?

Your friend says they're not feeling up for your plans—how do you react?

What motivates your friendships and relationships?

Do you think you're better than most people?

Do you have difficulty with serious conversations?

Do you have a hard time sustaining relationships?