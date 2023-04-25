Toxic people are people who cause harm to others in a consistent and ongoing way, whether consciously or unconsciously.

As licensed psychotherapist Babita Spinelli, L.P., J.D., previously told mindbodygreen, these people can have a negative impact on others through their behavior, whether they're attempting to manipulate someone, control them, or abuse them in any way.

Some people can have toxic traits without necessarily realizing the effect they're having on other people, or being an overall toxic person, while others knowingly engage in toxic behaviors.

According clinical psychologist Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy, the latter is especially common among as dark personality types (your psychopaths, narcissists, Machiavellians, etc.), which are often correlated with toxic traits. "Then there's another added layer where there are those who do it sadistically to cause drama or watch someone squirm," she tells mbg.