Coming from substantial personal and professional experience, I've found that a deep-seated need for control generally stems from a place of deep inner fear of the unknown. I've studied fear closely in my work and explore it thoroughly in my book Joy From Fear, and as far as fears go—no matter how strong, smart, or talented you are—the need to always be in control is a destructive fear that can take hold of your inner world. Whereas constructive fears alert us to an actual threat (such as an intruder or unfriendly dog) and actually keep us safe as we navigate life, destructive fears (such as those that warn us that "everything will not be OK if we aren't perfectly in control of X, Y, and Z") do nothing but erode our overall well-being.