The fix: The only way to master your emotions and difficult situations is to feel them. We must wholly acknowledge their part in our lives as signals and sources of wisdom rather than to "just suck it up." Unfortunate situations happen, and they don't just get reset by the push of a mental button or a mindset transplanted into our heads. Instead of telling someone to simply change the way they're thinking, just sit down with them and be a source of emotional comfort. Let them earnestly convey their emotions out loud to you without judgment. Sometimes this is all that's needed for them to regain some semblance of emotional equilibrium so they can set out to tackle their problems.