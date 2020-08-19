Partners who feel emotionally disconnected or disgruntled may stop coming to bed at the same time as their partner in an effort to express their feelings. This is also a way that partners with infants and toddlers subtly take power back if they've been tasked with helping the kids with their bedtime routine. A passive-aggressive partner who falls asleep in their child's bed and refuses to go to their own bed may blame their consistent absence on exhaustion while silently holding resentment inside. It may just be exhaustion, but if you and your partner aren't connecting sexually at any other time, then there may be more to their behavior.

How to deal with it: Give your partner an opportunity to come clean about their alternative sleeping habits. If you haven't expressed that you miss your partner's presence in the bedroom and would like for them to sleep with you at night, now is the time to do so. If they continue to consistently sleep apart from you, then ask your partner what would need to change about the nightly routine for them to sleep in the bed with you. It is OK to ask them direct questions about their sexual desire and any concerns they may have that keep them from wanting to connect with you at night. If they reveal a deeper issue, listen respectfully and determine if both of you could benefit from seeking additional help around these issues.