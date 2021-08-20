Is This The Worst Flirting Strategy Of All Time? Um, Basically

The term negging first showed up in the world of "pickup artists," men who prey on women and seek to break them down in order to have sex with them. Over time, negging has come to be coupled more generally with any kind of relationship that is built on one party trying to undermine the other for their own gain. It's important to acknowledge that while negging is most commonly seen in the context of romantic relationships, it can also show up in friendships, work relationships, and families.