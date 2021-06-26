Do You Have Sexual Tension With Someone? Here's How To Tell

Notably, sexual tension is experienced between people, which is different from a one-sided attraction one person might feel toward another. Marla Renee Stewart, M.A., sexpert for Lovers sexual wellness brand and retailer, describes sexual tension as "an energetic force between two or more people who have a sexual interest in each other." If the person or people who excite you don't seem to return your lust, Stewart doesn't consider that to be sexual tension. In that case, "It's simply a crush."