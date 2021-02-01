9 Ways To Interpret Sex Dreams, Based On The Dirty Details

Interpreting dreams can be a bit confusing, especially when the dreams feel nonsensical or random. But according to Loewenberg, specifics matter—even the random things. Usually, the specifics of dreams relate to some aspect of your real life and have messages or lessons woven into their symbolism.

In the case of sex dreams, she explains, "The main thing to keep in mind when trying to figure out your sex dream is they're rarely about a physical union you want but more about a psychological union." She adds, "If you do actually want to sleep with that person in real life, you already know, and you don't need a dream to tell you that."

So, have no fear if you're happily coupled up and still dreaming about sleeping with strangers or your boss. According to Loewenberg, sex in a dream most often represents a desire to connect to some internal aspect of that person, like a trait or behavior, rather than their physical body.