Exes, Frenemies & Strangers: What It Means To Dream About Certain People

If you're getting along with an enemy in your dream, you may want to find peace or common ground with them, Loewenberg says. Physical violence, on the other hand, "would be a release or expression of your anger," she says. And if your enemy is in control in the dream (say, they're driving a car you're both in), that could mean you're giving them too much control over your life. Lastly, if they're sick or dying, Loewenberg notes that's a sign your issues with this person are on the way out.