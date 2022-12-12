9 Signs You're Ready To Leave Your Abusive Relationship

Your abuser will notice you regaining your strength, separating from them. It will unsettle them, and the abusive behavior will heighten. They will make you pay for daring to shine or for having the audacity to stand up to them. But as you stand firm in the wisdom of who you are, rooted in self-respect, you will become stubborn. Fight for your stubbornness. Fight for your future. Writing from the other side, I can tell you it'll be one of the best decisions you'll ever make.