There is no such thing as an easy divorce, but ending a marriage with kids can be particularly messy and painful. Parents provide the floor under their children's feet, and divorce often pulls that floor out from underneath them. It can leave a child feeling rootless and terrified.

I know those feelings well from my own childhood: from the age of four, my mother wasn't able to care for us. I grew up on very shaky ground, moving to new homes and cities, with a father who was divorced three times by the end of my teens.

When it came to my own divorce, I wanted a different experience. My ex-husband and and I wanted to put our children first. We both loved being parents to our children, so we wanted to remain a family in every way possible while living in two homes. We were ending our marriage, not ending our family.

A child's universe does not need to be decimated just because the two adults in charge of them are changing the form of their relationship. Here are some tips for anyone ending a marriage with kids who don't wish to end their family.