Explore and try out alternative ways of structuring your new family system before making any final decisions. Consider trying a temporary separation, one that's less like taking a break and more like doing a test drive. My ex-husband and I tried a four-month period of what we called "nesting" to discover what a separation really felt like before making a final decision to divorce. This will help you and your partner, but it will also make the shift more gradual for your children.