Is It Ever A Good Idea To 'Take A Break' From A Relationship?

The best-case break scenario is created when two committed partners mutually agree to pause their relationship for the benefit of one or both parties. The break could be prompted by forced or voluntary geographic distance, temporarily increased responsibilities at work or with family that would make it difficult to maintain the normal rhythm of the relationship, or needed time for introspection and self-care.

This type of break does not normally lead to a breakup. Assuming there's been no serious emotional damage inflicted by either partner, the couple can rest on their solid foundation and feel a level of confidence that the relationship will resume as soon as reconnection is possible. Couples in scenarios like this one experience a sense of security because their trust is usually intact before the break begins.

In less ideal situations where partners find themselves at extreme odds with each other, taking a break can closely resemble an adult "timeout." Hurt or frustrated partners retire to their respective corners in hopes of examining their behavior and resolving to make changes to the relationship or simply move on from it. It's likely that emotional injuries may have occurred from betrayal, toxic communication, or inconsistent efforts. These offenses may prompt one partner to initiate the time apart regardless of the other partner's wishes.

It's more likely that a break sparked by conflict will lead to a breakup if the conflicted couple doesn't do the work needed to ensure they can come back to a better relationship.