What Makes Love Fade In Long-Term Relationships? A Psychologist Explains

You fall madly in love and think that the love you are sharing with your partner is so incredible that it can’t possible fade. Even though you know that it has faded in the past in your other relationships, and it has faded with most people you know, this time it’s so special, so different than ever before, that you just know that this time it will last.

And then it doesn’t.

Why not?

There are very good reasons why not, but it doesn't have to be this way. You can keep your relationship alive and exciting no matter how long you’ve been together, but first you need to know why it fades, and then you need to know what you can do differently – either in your current relationship or in your next one.