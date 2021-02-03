What Does "Casual Dating" Really Mean, Anyway? A Dater's Guide

Casual dating is a type of relationship between people who go on dates and spend time together in an ongoing way without the expectation of entering into a long-term, committed relationship. Casually dating someone usually means you like them enough to want to hang out with them regularly but are either not ready for a serious relationship or just don't want one, whether that's in general or just with this person in particular.

"There is no commitment and possibly a lack of interest in establishing a serious, meaningful relationship," couples' therapist Racine Henry, Ph.D., LMFT, tells mbg. "The bottom line is a hard and fast boundary around the depth of emotional intimacy and attachment."

People be casually dating each other exclusively, meaning they are not dating other people, though usually the term "casual dating" implies that it isn't exclusive.