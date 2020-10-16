mindbodygreen

Mental Health
5 Ways To Stay Positive When Negative People Drain Your Energy

5 Ways To Stay Positive When Negative People Drain Your Energy

Rucha Tadwalkar
Rucha Tadwalkar
mbg Contributor
Rucha Tadwalkar is a Certified Meditation and Certified Asana (Yoga) Teacher and the Founder of Shanti Path.
5 Ways To Stay Positive When Negative People Drain Your Energy

Image by Kayla Snell / Stocksy

Last updated on October 16, 2020

Often, we can't simply remove ourselves from toxic relationships—maybe it's a colleague, an in-law, or a parent. When the folks in our lives weigh us down and drain our energy, it can become a daily challenge to stay positive.

Below are 5 ways to remain positive around negative people we cannot avoid or don't want to remove from our lives.

1. Don't take it personally.

Many times when people are dealing with difficulties in their lives, those around them become the targets of their unhealthy coping strategies. Their behaviors manifest out of insecurities, fears, and anger. The most important thing you can remember is that this is about them, not you, and therefore don't take it personally.

2. Remain grateful for what is going well.

Make a gratitude list, let people know how thankful you are for their presence, and count your blessings for the small things. Put good energy out into the world in return for all you have been given. Gratitude can go a long way in reminding us that life involves more than our immediate surroundings and expands beyond our everyday.

3. Remind yourself that everyone has their own journeys.

We all have to learn different lessons in life. Perhaps this person has come into your life for a reason. At the same time, this person has to come to their own realizations on their own time. Many call this karma. However you view it, when we adopt a broader view, we're able to get out of our limited thinking.

4. View this challenge as an opportunity for growth and self-discovery.

Changing our mindsets can transform our attitudes. Slightly altering your perception can also help you imagine what the other person might be experiencing. You may want to ask yourself, What is happening in this person’s life that is making them behave this way? We all go through periods of self-doubt and uncertainty. Considering it's difficult to stay positive right after a disappointment or a crisis, it’s ideal to cultivate healthy habits while we're feeling good about ourselves. We can take this opportunity to reflect on how we would be affected if we found ourselves in similar circumstances.

5. Spend time alone.

Make time to pursue a hobby, journal, take a walk, or meditate. Giving ourselves time to think can create wonders on our psyches and overall attitudes. Many people underestimate the importance of being alone with our thoughts. Even if you spend the beginning of that time being angry toward this person, it is a necessary step towards shifting your thinking, so that you can return to positivity. When you allow time to process, you give yourself the opportunity to come up with insights and solutions. Meditation can be a way to gain clarity and develop mindfulness.

