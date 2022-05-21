 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Friendships
Meeting Up With Your Friends? Here Are 56 Ideas For How To Spend Your Time Together

Meeting Up With Your Friends? Here Are 56 Ideas For How To Spend Your Time Together

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Just A Big List Of Cute Things To Do With Your Friends

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

May 21, 2022 — 11:04 AM

Sometimes there's nothing better than kicking back with a friend and simply hanging out—but other times, you want something to do. If you've grown bored of the same-old-same-old coffee dates or happy hour drinks, we rounded up 56 things you can do with your friends—at home, in town, out in nature, and more.

After all, our adult friendships are an invaluable part of our support system and overall wellbeing—research shows this—and when we make time to intentionally do activities together, it brings us closer. As psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, Ph.D., LMFT tells mbg, "It's really important to keep social connections strong because your friends become your support system—in a sense, they're the family that you choose."

So the next time you're looking for activity inspo, here's a fool proof list of options, from both Nuñez and licensed therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST.

13 things to do at home:

  1. Host a cooking party
  2. Have a music release listening night (bonus: can be done virtually!)
  3. Have a movie/show watch party
  4. DIY cocktail night/happy hour
  5. At-home brunch
  6. Enjoy a luxurious spa day
  7. Work on a craft project together
  8. Start a book club
  9. Have a game night
  10. Throw a themed party
  11. Do a clothing swap
  12. Have a bonfire
  13. Make homemade candles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

22 things to do on the town or in nature:

  1. Get dinner somewhere unique
  2. Go for a hike
  3. Go grocery shopping together
  4. Visit a farmers market
  5. Take a walk in the park
  6. Walk your dogs together
  7. Join an intramural sports league
  8. Attend a workout class together
  9. Go to a museum
  10. Visit your nearest botanical gardens
  11. See some live music
  12. Go to the beach
  13. Take a bike ride
  14. Visit an adult arcade or escape room
  15. Have a picnic
  16. Go kayaking or paddle boarding
  17. Take a cooking class together
  18. Try a paint and sip class
  19. Go to a comedy show
  20. Visit a nearby historical site
  21. See a movie at a drive-in theater
  22. See a play or musical

12 things to grow closer as friends:

  1. Do a journaling session together
  2. Attend a personal growth workshop or retreat
  3. Do a tarot reading
  4. Go to a religious or spiritual service together
  5. Volunteer together
  6. Make vision boards
  7. Hold a moon circle
  8. Try a group meditation or breathwork
  9. Go camping
  10. Take a trip together
  11. Take turns asking each other thoughtful questions
  12. Read a book together and discuss

9 games to play with friends:

  1. Corn hole
  2. Frisbee
  3. Bocce ball
  4. Two truths and a lie
  5. Truth or dare
  6. Charades
  7. Jenga
  8. "Never have I ever"
  9. Karaoke

The takeaway.

Whether you're taking a picnic in the park, visiting a local museum, or staying in for a movie night, it's not about what you're doing but the company you're with. Still, it never hurts to have options—and one of these is sure to provide a great time with great friends.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Love

I'm A Couples' Therapist: This Is How To Bring Up Issues Without Starting A Fight

Rachel Wright, LMFT
I'm A Couples' Therapist: This Is How To Bring Up Issues Without Starting A Fight
Sex

This Easy Sex Position Allows For Super-Deep Penetration (Read: Intense Orgasms)

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
This Easy Sex Position Allows For Super-Deep Penetration (Read: Intense Orgasms)
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Mental Health

Doing This Can Lower Cortisol Before A Stressful Event, Study Says

Sarah Regan
Doing This Can Lower Cortisol Before A Stressful Event, Study Says
Integrative Health

Is It Better To Take One Multivitamin Or Multiple Individual Vitamins?

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Is It Better To Take One Multivitamin Or Multiple Individual Vitamins?
Beauty

Check Out These Protective Styles For Your Next Look (+ Styling Tips)

Dorian Smith-Garcia
Check Out These Protective Styles For Your Next Look (+ Styling Tips)
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Mineral Is A Nonnegotiable For Health — But Most People Don't Get Enough

Lindsay Boyers
This Mineral Is A Nonnegotiable For Health — But Most People Don't Get Enough
Spirituality

Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean An Ending Is Near

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean An Ending Is Near
Mental Health

This Unique Form Of Fitness Helped Me Heal After Intense Trauma

Elaine Wolf, MA, MSW, LMFT
This Unique Form Of Fitness Helped Me Heal After Intense Trauma
Integrative Health

This Is How Long It Actually Takes For CBD To Kick In (Any Guesses?)

Sarah Regan
This Is How Long It Actually Takes For CBD To Kick In (Any Guesses?)
Home

Are Microwave-Safe Plastic Containers *Actually* Safe To Microwave?

Morgan Chamberlain
Are Microwave-Safe Plastic Containers *Actually* Safe To Microwave?
Recipes

This Healthy Banana-Maple Muffin Can Help Restore Collagen & Keep You Full

Jamie Schneider
This Healthy Banana-Maple Muffin Can Help Restore Collagen & Keep You Full
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/only-list-of-things-to-do-with-friends-youll-ever-need

Your article and new folder have been saved!