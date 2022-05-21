Just A Big List Of Cute Things To Do With Your Friends

Meeting Up With Your Friends? Here Are 56 Ideas For How To Spend Your Time Together
Sometimes there's nothing better than kicking back with a friend and simply hanging out—but other times, you want something to do. If you've grown bored of the same-old-same-old coffee dates or happy hour drinks, we rounded up 56 things you can do with your friends—at home, in town, out in nature, and more.
After all, our adult friendships are an invaluable part of our support system and overall wellbeing—research shows this—and when we make time to intentionally do activities together, it brings us closer. As psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, Ph.D., LMFT tells mbg, "It's really important to keep social connections strong because your friends become your support system—in a sense, they're the family that you choose."
So the next time you're looking for activity inspo, here's a fool proof list of options, from both Nuñez and licensed therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST.
13 things to do at home:
- Host a cooking party
- Have a music release listening night (bonus: can be done virtually!)
- Have a movie/show watch party
- DIY cocktail night/happy hour
- At-home brunch
- Enjoy a luxurious spa day
- Work on a craft project together
- Start a book club
- Have a game night
- Throw a themed party
- Do a clothing swap
- Have a bonfire
- Make homemade candles
22 things to do on the town or in nature:
- Get dinner somewhere unique
- Go for a hike
- Go grocery shopping together
- Visit a farmers market
- Take a walk in the park
- Walk your dogs together
- Join an intramural sports league
- Attend a workout class together
- Go to a museum
- Visit your nearest botanical gardens
- See some live music
- Go to the beach
- Take a bike ride
- Visit an adult arcade or escape room
- Have a picnic
- Go kayaking or paddle boarding
- Take a cooking class together
- Try a paint and sip class
- Go to a comedy show
- Visit a nearby historical site
- See a movie at a drive-in theater
- See a play or musical
12 things to grow closer as friends:
- Do a journaling session together
- Attend a personal growth workshop or retreat
- Do a tarot reading
- Go to a religious or spiritual service together
- Volunteer together
- Make vision boards
- Hold a moon circle
- Try a group meditation or breathwork
- Go camping
- Take a trip together
- Take turns asking each other thoughtful questions
- Read a book together and discuss
9 games to play with friends:
- Corn hole
- Frisbee
- Bocce ball
- Two truths and a lie
- Truth or dare
- Charades
- Jenga
- "Never have I ever"
- Karaoke
The takeaway.
Whether you're taking a picnic in the park, visiting a local museum, or staying in for a movie night, it's not about what you're doing but the company you're with. Still, it never hurts to have options—and one of these is sure to provide a great time with great friends.