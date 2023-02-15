Just A Big List Of Cute Things To Do With Your Friends

Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Close Banner
Friendships

Meeting Up With Your Friends? Here Are 56 Ideas For How To Spend Your Time Together

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
Last updated on February 15, 2023
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
Last updated on February 15, 2023

Sometimes there's nothing better than kicking back with a friend and simply hanging out—but other times, you want something to do. If you've grown bored of the same-old-same-old coffee dates or happy hour drinks, we rounded up 56 things you can do with your friends—at home, in town, out in nature, and more.

After all, our adult friendships are an invaluable part of our support system and overall well-being—research shows this1—and when we make time to intentionally do activities together, it brings us closer. As psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, Ph.D., LMFT, tells mbg, "It's really important to keep social connections strong because your friends become your support system—in a sense, they're the family that you choose."

So the next time you're looking for activity inspo, here's a foolproof list of options, from both Nuñez and licensed therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST.

13 things to do at home:

  1. Host a cooking party
  2. Have a music release listening night (bonus: can be done virtually!)
  3. Have a movie/show watch party
  4. DIY cocktail night/happy hour
  5. At-home brunch
  6. Enjoy a luxurious spa day
  7. Work on a craft project together
  8. Start a book club
  9. Have a game night
  10. Throw a themed party
  11. Do a clothing swap
  12. Have a bonfire
  13. Make homemade candles

22 things to do on the town or in nature:

  1. Get dinner somewhere unique
  2. Go for a hike
  3. Go grocery shopping together
  4. Visit a farmers market
  5. Take a walk in the park
  6. Walk your dogs together
  7. Join an intramural sports league
  8. Attend a workout class together
  9. Go to a museum
  10. Visit your nearest botanical gardens
  11. See some live music
  12. Go to the beach
  13. Take a bike ride
  14. Visit an adult arcade or escape room
  15. Have a picnic
  16. Go kayaking or paddleboarding
  17. Take a cooking class together
  18. Try a paint-and-sip class
  19. Go to a comedy show
  20. Visit a nearby historical site
  21. See a movie at a drive-in theater
  22. See a play or musical

12 things to grow closer as friends:

  1. Do a journaling session together
  2. Attend a personal growth workshop or retreat
  3. Do a tarot reading
  4. Go to a religious or spiritual service together
  5. Volunteer together
  6. Make vision boards
  7. Hold a moon circle
  8. Try a group meditation or breathwork
  9. Go camping
  10. Take a trip together
  11. Take turns asking each other thoughtful questions
  12. Read a book together and discuss

9 games to play with friends:

  1. Corn hole
  2. Frisbee
  3. Bocce ball
  4. Two truths and a lie
  5. Truth or dare
  6. Charades
  7. Jenga
  8. "Never have I ever"
  9. Karaoke

The takeaway.

Whether you're taking a picnic in the park, visiting a local museum, or staying in for a movie night, it's not about what you're doing but the company you're with. Still, it never hurts to have options—and one of these is sure to provide a great time with great friends.