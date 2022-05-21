Just A Big List Of Cute Things To Do With Your Friends

Sometimes there's nothing better than kicking back with a friend and simply hanging out—but other times, you want something to do. If you've grown bored of the same-old-same-old coffee dates or happy hour drinks, we rounded up 56 things you can do with your friends—at home, in town, out in nature, and more.

After all, our adult friendships are an invaluable part of our support system and overall wellbeing—research shows this—and when we make time to intentionally do activities together, it brings us closer. As psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, Ph.D., LMFT tells mbg, "It's really important to keep social connections strong because your friends become your support system—in a sense, they're the family that you choose."

So the next time you're looking for activity inspo, here's a fool proof list of options, from both Nuñez and licensed therapist De-Andrea Blaylock-Solar, MSW, LCSW-S, CST.