5 Ways To Heal Your Inner Child & Stand In Your Power As An Adult

The inner child represents your gut feelings; from the most painful and challenging to the happiest, most creative, and most joyful.

That time you asked your co-worker if there was room for you in the book club and she contorted her face and said she’d, “get back to you?" That gut punch you felt was coming from a wounded part of your inner child. The feeling of glee you get jumping on a trampoline? That’s a free, happy part of your inner child.

By getting in touch with both the wounded and joyful inner child, you integrate parts of yourself you had cast into the shadows but that actually hold a lot of power. Here are five ways you can reclaim them and get your power back.