Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Jessica Aronoff.

Have you ever tried a mini trampoline workout? This unique type of fitness is a fantastic option for low-impact, high-intensity cardio. It’s so nice on the joints, but it really gets your heart rate going. Not to mention, jumping on a trampoline sparks a playful, childlike feeling that leaves you radiating with joy by the end of your sweat session.

Want to give it a try? I've put together a 20-minute, beginner-friendly trampoline cardio workout you can try at home, inspired by the types of routines I teach through the ness digital studio and in-person classes in New York City. All you need is a mini trampoline and a bit of space to give it a go!

Before you get started, there are a few tips to keep in mind, to get the most out of your bounce workout. First off, bounce is a lot about your lower body and core. Remember, when you're bouncing, bring your weight back into your feet, drive through your heels, and keep your knees soft. This technique is how we find control, along with activation through our glutes, hamstrings, and abs—which is exactly what we want to target throughout this entire workout.

For recovery during the routine, we do a high bounce—similar to how you may have bounced on a trampoline as a child. This is a great way to allow your body to take a break, and it's available whenever you need it during the workout. From there, just remember to have fun as you connect with your body and move through this energizing exercise!

Your 4-week challenge: This month, I'm going to share four different movement routines you can do from home. Some will be more cardio-focused, and others will emphasize more strength and sculpting. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.