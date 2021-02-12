These 8 Clean-Burning Soy Candles Are Like A Spa Day For Your Nose

For the conscious candle burner, soy wax is a standout. The natural material doesn't come with the same air-quality concerns as paraffin wax, a petroleum byproduct. It's also long-lasting with a similar burn time to beeswax, and completely vegan. Here are eight soy and soy-blend candles that are really lighting our fire right now. They range in price, but each one packs a little extra something: a funky shape, a cool reusable vessel, or a scent that could inspire a waitlist. (If only this article was scratch and sniff...)