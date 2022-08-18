And lastly, to connect with the ancient wisdom of shungite, Leavy says you can place some dried lemon verbena leaves and your shungite in a small pouch and tuck it into your pillowcase. "Before you go to sleep, set the intention to experience and remember a meaningful dream that will provide you with guidance about something that needs to be healed in your life," she notes. "It's said that shungite holds ancient energy, wisdom, and information, so it's the perfect stone to help you uncover the cosmic messages that come through for you from the Akashas."