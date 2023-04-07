The Healing Properties Of Celestite & How To Work With It For Clarity & Calm
While some crystals are energizing and stimulating, others are more calming and soothing—and if you're looking for the latter, celestite is a great option. Here's what to know about this crystal, from its properties to how to use it, and more.
What is celestite?
Celestite is a mineral made of strontium sulfate, characterized by its light blue color, jagged edges, and icy appearance. According to crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse, Heather Askinosie, celestite has been found in Egypt, Madagascar, Mexico, Poland, the United States, and the United Kingdom.
As she tells mindbodygreen, the name for celestite actually comes from the Latin word caelestis, which translates to "celestial" or "heavenly," which is a good clue into what this stone can offer you.
"It's very soothing and serene, with light blue and white energy in it that kind of reminds me of clouds and gentle, calming energy," Askinosie says, adding its jagged edges and ice like quality can pierce through heavy, dense, or dark energy.
Healing properties of celestite:
Helps to stop worry
Celestite is generally thought of as a calming stone, so Askinosie notes it's a great one to reach for if you're struggling with worrisome thoughts or constant "what-ifs."
Brings serenity
Beyond just helping you to get rid of worrisome thoughts, celestite can take it a step further and help you access more serenity and inner peace. As Askinosie tells mindbodygreen, it helps to pierce through dense energy in order to bring comfort and calm into your mind, body, and spirit.
Opens you to higher truth & consciousness
There's a reason celestite is thought of as heavenly and celestial; According to Askinosie, this stone is associated with the throat chakra, which deals with truth, and the third-eye chakra, which deals with intuition and higher consciousness. Using it can help you clear and/or improve the function of both chakras.
How to work with celestite.
Visualize it clearing your mind.
One of Askinosie's top recommendations for working with celestite is pairing it with a visualization for worry and fear. As she tells mindbodygreen, simply hold celestite in your hand and visualize it breaking up and clearing away mental stress and fear with its jagged edges.
Then, she says, visualize the color blue coming into that freshly cleared space. Allow the blue to fill you with a sense of healing and soothing.
Keep it around you or on your person.
One simple way to work with any crystal, celestite included, is to keep it on your person or somewhere nearby. Askinosie recommends keeping some on your nightstand or anywhere you'll see it often when you could use calming energy. You could also keep some in your pocket or purse, with Askinosie adding that celestite makes a great touchstone if you're worked up about something.
Pair it with an affirmation or mantra.
Because celestite is associated with the throat chakra, it's a great one to pair with your favorite affirmations. You could use any affirmation of your choice, though since it is a calming stone, Askinosie notes it would be particularly useful if you're feeling stressed to use an affirmation like, "I choose to be calm, peaceful and clear minded."
Incorporate it into chakra work.
As aforementioned, celestite is associated with the throat and third-eye chakras, so it's a great idea to incorporate it into any of your preferred chakra rituals. "It helps your throat chakra to speak your truth, and the third-eye to clear your intuition and trust that you can see with your all-seeing eye," Askinosie adds.
Use it for sleep & dreamwork.
Lastly, Askinosie explains, celestite is an excellent crystal for sleep and dreamwork. Not only can it help calm you down to unwind before bed, but it's actually believed by some to attract angel and guides. With this crystal on your nightstand, you can sleep soundly and even potentially receive guidance in your dreams form guides or your own intuition.
In combination with other crystals.
According to Askinosie, celestite pairs well with black tourmaline to help you let go of one unwanted thoughts that are overwhelming your mind. It also works well with rose quartz to open up your heart to compassion and self love, she says, or when paired with selenite, she adds, it can bring more light into your life.
And if you're doing chakra work, it pairs well with other crystals associated with the throat and third-eye chakras. Some crystals associated with the throat chakra include blue lace agate, lepidolite, and aquamarine. For the third-eye chakra, go for stones such as amethyst, labradorite, and lapis lazuli.
Cleansing & charging celestite.
Celestite is a relatively softer stone, so you'll want to be mindful to take care of it in order to protect its jagged pieces from chipping or breaking off. Always store it somewhere safe, ideally in a cloth bag so it doesn't get scratched.
And because it's somewhat soft, it's not a great one to cleanse with water. If you do use water, don't submerge it completely and make sure to dry it well. Aside from that, any of your preferred methods of cleansing and charging are great options, with Askinosie noting that she recommends using sound, smoke, fresh air outside, or your own breath paired with the intention to clear and recharge it.
FAQs:
What is celestite crystal good for?
Celestite is a great crystal for helping you overcome worries and fears, bringing in peace and serenity, and allowing you to access higher truths and consciousness.
Where do you put celestite crystals?
You can keep celestite on your person, in your pocket or purse, or nearby you somewhere you'll see it often.
Is celestite good for your bedroom?
Yes, because celestite is a calming stone, it's a great one to keep in your bedroom to help you wind down.
Is celestite associated with any birth months or zodiac signs?
Celestite is not traditionally considered a birthstone, though it's a great crystal for Geminis, as it helps calm mental energy and improves communication.
The takeaway
There are crystals for virtually anything you could need, and celestite is no exception. Whether you want to wind down before bed, clear your mind of worries, or invite higher truth into your life, celestite is a great crystal to reach for.
