13 Soothing Crystals To Keep In Your Bedroom For Sleep
Crystals come in all shapes and sizes, and with so much variety, there are a variety of different applications as well. When it comes to getting a good night's sleep—you guessed it—certain crystals are better than others. So, we rounded up the 13 best crystals for sleep to get you started, plus got the lowdown on how to work with them before you drift off.
Amethyst
Amethyst is a variety of the mineral quartz, characterized by its signature purple hue. According to crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse, Heather Askinosie, amethyst is a wonderful crystal to sleep with and keep in your bedroom. "It has a softer energy that helps to create a calm, soothing environment and not disturb your sleep. Some crystals are 'too active' to keep in your bedroom, but amethyst is always a staple for restful sleep," she previously told mindbodygreen.
Celestite
Next up, we have celestite (derived from the Latin word caelestis, meaning celestial), which is a mineral made of strontium sulfate. As Askinosie previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "This stone's heavenly blue color can help drum up the kind of peace and happiness we get when looking up at the sky on a clear day. It's an ideal crystal to place in your bedroom to bring tranquillity and a harmonious energy field and encourage restful sleep."
Agate
Agate is a rock formation of chalcedony and quartz, and whether you opt for moss agate or blue lace agate, varieties of the stone are great for bedtime. According to crystal expert and founder of Goldirocks, Yulia Van Doren, "Try sleeping with one under your pillow, or perhaps even better, one tucked under your mattress in the area where your heart is while you're sleeping," adding that moss agate will resonate with your heart chakra while you sleep.
Smoky quartz
Smoky quartz is a specific variety of the crystalline mineral quartz, and as Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, previously told mindbodygreen, it's known to be grounding and protective. She recommends keeping some in your bedroom to create a protective shield while you sleep, and Askinosie even says she likes to place smoky quartz in her kids' bedrooms to "stabilize and absorb any unwanted energy."
Bloodstone
Bloodstone, also known as "heliotrope," is a cryptocrystalline mixture of quartz that occurs as jasper or chalcedony. If you're into dreamwork (and especially encouraging intuitive dreams), Leavy says this is definitely a crystal to go for. "If you're trying to use your dreams for divinity or prophetic purposes," she previously told mindbodygreen, "keep a piece of bloodstone on your bedside table or in your pillowcase for help with intuition or intuitive dreaming."
Shungite
Speaking of intuitive dreams, we can't leave out Shungite. It's a black mineraloid made of mostly carbon, and is believed to help with connecting to ancient wisdom. Leavy recommends using it by setting intentions before bed to experience and remember a meaningful dream that will provide you with guidance about something that needs to be healed in your life. "It's said that shungite holds ancient energy, wisdom, and information, so it's the perfect stone to help you uncover the cosmic messages that come through for you," she adds.
Howlite
If you're having a hard time unwinding before bed, you might want to reach for some howlite. This borate mineral of calcium borosilicate hydroxide is not only thought to help facilitate peace of mind and a sense of calm, but also offers protection and strengthens your connection to your crown chakra. P.S.—this is another one Askinosie likes to keep in her kids' rooms to help them settle in for the night.
Labradorite
Labradorite is a type of feldspar mineral, getting its name from Labrador, Canada, where it was originally discovered. Not only is labradorite a great stone for setting the tone for going to sleep, but Askinosie adds it's an excellent stone for inspiring vivid dreams too. She recommends doing an invocation before bed with your labradorite, saying something like Spirit, my angels, and guides of the sleep realm, tonight I want to remember my dreams. Help me remember my dreams so I can journal them with clarity when I wake up.
Moonstone
Moonstone is a rock-star (pun intended) for getting good sleep, as it's both calming and supports intuitive dreams. It's composed of sodium potassium aluminium silicate, belonging to the feldspar group of minerals, and according to author of Crystals for Healing, Karen Frazier notes, "Moonstone is a great, calming stone, perfect for facilitating better sleep, promoting calmness, and for helping you to have meaningful dreams and supporting psychic vision and intuition." She suggests placing your moonstone between your mattress and box spring to enhance intuitive dreaming.
Selenite
Selenite is the quintessential crystal for clearing energy, and what better time to do so than before you go to sleep? This stone is a variety of the mineral gypsum, named after Selene, the goddess of the moon in Greek mythology, and according to Askinosie, "It's great to keep a deep energy cleanser like selenite—the crystal of 'liquid light'—under your bed or pillow for restful sleep and sweet dreams."
Black tourmaline
If nightmares or restless sleep have been an issue for you, you might want to consider working with black tourmaline. This variety of tourmaline—which is a crystalline boron silicate mineral—is known for it's grounding and protective energy, so Leavy recommends keeping some nearby while you sleep, whether you stash one under your mattress or keep it on your nightstand. It'll help you unwind before bed and sleep soundly with an extra feeling of protection.
Fluorite
Fluorite (also referred to as "fluorspar"), is a type of mineral that comes in a variety of colors, most closely associated with creating calm and peace of mind. Askinosie previously told mindbodygreen that it reminds you to relax, and as such, it's a great option to keep in your bedroom. Hold it in your hand or put it over your chest as you do some deep breathing to unwind before bed, she recommends.
Obsidian
Last but certainly not least, we have obsidian, a black mineraloid made of natural glass. Like most of the dark colored crystals, obsidian is associated with protection and grounding, which is great for sleep to begin with. Plus, if you're interested in exploring the astral realm, Leavy says, you'll want rainbow or peacock obsidian on your side. Simply place your obsidian under your pillow or on your nightstand, and of course, pair with the intention to have meaningful dreams or further your astral travel.
How to use crystals for sleep.
Just as there are tons of different crystals to use for sleep, there are tons of different ways to use them for sleep, too!
Meditate with them.
If you're looking to unwind and get calm before bed, consider meditating with any of the aforementioned crystals that are grounding and calming, like howlite, black tourmaline, or amethyst. And you don't have to overthink it either—simply hold the crystal in your non-dominant hand as you meditate before bed, and consider working with an affirmation such as "I am calm," or "I am peaceful."
You can also work your crystals into your bedtime routine, keeping a calming crystal on your person as you do all your nightly rituals, whether that's sipping some chamomile tea, doing your skincare, or taking your favorite quality sleep supplement.
Place them under your pillow or near your bed.
To "work" with crystals through the night, you don't have to do much "work" at all. Just keeping them under your pillow, mattress, or on your nightstand is a great way for their energy to stay with you all night. If this is what you're looking for, opt for stones like celestite, agate, or smoky quartz.
Use them for astral travel and intuitive dreams.
Lastly, if you're looking to explore the dreamworld or receive more intuitive guidance from your dreams, you'll want to reach for stones that are associated with dreamwork, like moonstone, bloodstone, obsidian, or shungite. In this case, you can work with them before bed using affirmations like, "I will receive guidance in my dreams," or simply keep them under your pillow or nearby while you sleep.
FAQs
Which crystal is best to sleep with?
There are plenty of crystals that are great to sleep with, but the two that are most often associated with sleep are amethyst and celestite.
How should you use crystals for sleep?
The main ways to use crystals for sleep include meditating with them before bed, using them alongside calming affirmations, placing them under your pillow or near your bed, and/or using them to aid in dreamwork or astral travel.
Which crystals should you not sleep with?
You'll want to avoid any of the more energizing crystals before bed, such as red jasper, carnelian, citrine, etc.
The takeaway.
If you want to incorporate more crystals into your nightly routine, you've got plenty of options to start with. From calming you down before bed to helping you receive more intuition from your dreams, consider your bedside table incomplete without a little amethyst or obsidian.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.