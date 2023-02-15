If you're looking to unwind and get calm before bed, consider meditating with any of the aforementioned crystals that are grounding and calming, like howlite, black tourmaline, or amethyst. And you don't have to overthink it either—simply hold the crystal in your non-dominant hand as you meditate before bed, and consider working with an affirmation such as "I am calm," or "I am peaceful."

You can also work your crystals into your bedtime routine, keeping a calming crystal on your person as you do all your nightly rituals, whether that's sipping some chamomile tea, doing your skincare, or taking your favorite quality sleep supplement.