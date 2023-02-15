Speaking of intuitive dreams, we can't leave out shungite. It's a black mineraloid made of mostly carbon and is believed to help with connecting to ancient wisdom. Leavy recommends using it by setting intentions before bed to experience and remember a meaningful dream that will provide you with guidance about something that needs to be healed in your life. "It's said that shungite holds ancient energy, wisdom, and information, so it's the perfect stone to help you uncover the cosmic messages that come through for you," she adds.