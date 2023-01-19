What To Know About Smoky Quartz, From Its Properties To How To Work With It
Quartz is one of the most popular crystals out there—but we would be remiss not to spotlight one of its unique varieties: smoky quartz. Here's why this stone shouldn't be overlooked, from its benefits, to how to work with it, according to crystal experts.
What is smoky quartz?
Smoky quartz is a specific variety of the crystalline mineral, quartz. As Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy explains to mindbodygreen, as quartz hardens and crystallizes, small particles of different elements can get trapped inside. So in the case of smoky quartz, those elements are trace amounts of lithium and aluminum, which create this stone's telltale "smoky" appearance.
According to Leavy, smoky quartz is commonly found in places like Brazil, parts of Africa, Scotland, and the state of Colorado. It's actually the national gem of Scotland, with "Cairngorm" quartz, from the Cairngorm mountains of Scotland, being particularly sought after.
"Some ancient Celtic people used it for personal adornment and jewelry, as well as in ceremonial pieces like weapons," she says. And as spiritual health expert and meditation teacher, Kara Ladd, previously wrote for mbg, "It was the Druid's first choice in sacred ceremonies and rituals, [and was] believed to guide souls to the afterlife and keep evil spirits away."
In general, Leavy says that smoky quartz is terribly underrated, and really shouldn't be. "A lot of people aren't drawn to it because it's not seemingly pretty on the surface—and I think smoky quartz just doesn't get the attention it deserves because it's pretty amazing," she notes.
Healing properties.
It's a grounding stone.
Like many of the other dark-colored crystals out there, smoky quartz is known to be incredibly grounding, which ripples out into a host of other benefits.
Leavy tells mindbodygreen that smoky quartz can keep you grounded if you're doing spiritual work or meditating, encourage a deeper connection to the Earth, support feelings of peace and calm, and even help you work through personal fears. "Because of that grounding quality, it's amazing how much we're able to do better and more easily when we're really well grounded," she adds.
It's protective.
Smoky quartz is also one of the best healing crystals for protection, as it can act as a shield against unwanted negative energy, crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse, Heather Askinosie previously wrote for mbg. Energetically speaking, removing this old energy can help clear space for new and more positive energy to flutter in, she notes.
To that end, Leavy adds that if you're a person who is sensitive to the energy of other people, or you're simply feeling a little tender and need extra energetic shielding and protection, "then Smoky Quartz is a great companion to have in your pocket."
It reignites your passion.
Smoky quartz can also help you reignite your passion when you're feeling stuck or stagnant. As Leavy tells mindbodygreen, "If you feel a little disconnected from things that you once felt really passionate about, smoky quartz can offer a good boost to help get you reconnected with those things."
How to use smoky quartz.
Meditate with it.
One simple way to work with smoky quartz is meditate with it. As Askinosie notes, "Meditating while holding this crystal in your hand can help you identify and let go of stale, sticky patterns and beliefs that are holding you back."
Balance your root chakra.
Being a particularly grounding stone, smoky quartz is connected to the root chakra, and is an excellent stone to work with if you're looking to recalibrate your root. "Smoky Quartz supports the root (or Earth) chakra, supporting grounded energy and protection in the present moment," Ladd previously wrote for mindbodygreen.
Keep some around your home.
Having some smoky quartz around your home is a great way to keep its grounding and protective energy present. Leavy, for example, recommends keeping some in your bedroom to create a protective shield while you sleep. And as Askinosie previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "Every now and then, depending on the energy of the space, I also like to add smoky quartz to my kids’ bedrooms to stabilize and absorb any unwanted energy."
Use it in a ritual bath.
Next time you want to tap into inner peace and calm, consider adding some smoky quarts to a ritual bath. Here's a rundown of what you'll need, from spiritual expert and author of Ritual Baths, Deborah Hanekamp:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Epsom salt for cleansing your spirit and relaxing your body
- 1 pot rose, oat straw, skullcap, meadowsweet, and lemon balm tea (set aside a cup of this magical brew to sip while you are in the bath)
- 10 drops lavender essential oil
- 10 drops rose absolute essential oil
- 1 smoky quartz crystal
Ritual:
- Light a candle and turn off artificial light.
- Put on some relaxing music.
- Cleanse your aura with a selenite wand.
- Step into the bath and dunk your head under the water.
- Allow only your nose to come up for air but keep your eyes, ears, and mouth underwater.
- Breathe deep and slow.
- Imagine you are rebirthing yourself, releasing who you used to be and stepping into who you are meant to be.
- Come up into a relaxed bathing position.
- Place the smoky quartz on your chest where you feel tight and heavy; imagine yourself letting the crystal clear for you all your worry.
- Sit and soak in the medicine of being your own healer.
Use it during shadow work.
According to crystal expert Yulia Van Doren of goldirocks, smoky quartz can be a great companion as you're doing shadow work. It's certainly not easy to confront the darkest depths of yourself, but smoky quartz can offer gentle protection, grounding, and shielding as you learn to integrate your shadow.
Practice divination with it.
Leavy notes that if you're into divination of any kind, whether it be tarot or oracle cards, pendulum work, astral travel, or scrying, smoky quartz is helpful in giving you proper insight and enhancing your accuracy. "And again, I think that comes from the grounding," she adds.
Use it as you're manifesting.
And last but not least, smoky quartz is a great crystal to have on hand if you're doing any sort of manifesting practices. "Because of that grounding and connection to the physical, it helps you tap into things in the physical plane, like your career, wealth, and abundance and prosperity," Leavy says, adding, "And it's helpful for focus, particularly when you're dealing with managing really detailed projects."
In combination with other crystals.
According to both Askinosie and Leavy, smoky quartz pairs well with mookaite jasper, or red jasper, especially when you want to let go of something.
Smoky quartz is also known to grow alongside the crystal amazonite in Colorado, which Leavy says makes these two excellent companions.
And if you're working with smoky quartz to balance your root chakra, other stones that support the root would be great additions too, such as black tourmaline or hematite.
Cleansing and charging your smoky quartz.
Quartz and its varieties are typically pretty durable, so the good news is, any of your go-to cleansing methods will work just fine. You could charge it under the full moon, cleanse it with water, smoke, or sound, or even clear it with a different clearing crystal, like clear quartz or selenite.
Leavy does note to be mindful if you're working with a rougher piece of smoky quartz so you don't chip any tips off the cluster.
Check out our full guide to charging crystals for more methods of charging that you might prefer.
FAQs
Is smoky quartz associated with any birth months or zodiac signs?
Smoky quartz is not associated with any particular birth months, but according to Leavy, it is one of the traditional birthstones for Scorpio. "It's also good for the zodiac signs of Capricorn, Taurus, and Virgo, because of its connection with the earth element," she adds.
Is smoky quartz associated with any particular chakras?
Yes, smoky quartz is associated with the root chakra.
Is smoky quartz a good crystal to sleep with?
Yes, smoky quartz is grounding and protective, making it a great stone to keep in your bedroom, whether on your nightstand or under your pillow.
How should smoky quartz be worn as jewelry?
There's no wrong way to wear smoky quartz, but Leavy says wearing it as a necklace or pendant could be particularly helpful if you want more help with communication.
The takeaway.
If you overlooked smoky quartz the last time your were browsing your local crystal shop, you might want to reconsider. This underrated variety of quartz has so many benefits, with even more ways to use it, so don't miss out!
