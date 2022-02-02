This Fun Spiritual Tool Is Here To Answer Questions About Your Future

A pendulum board is a small, often circular board that can be used in divination along with a pendulum itself, explains author of Revolutionary Witchcraft, Sarah Lyons. Your typical board will have "yes," "no," and "unclear" written on opposing sides, and sometimes, "maybe," and/or "rephrase."

"A person will hold a pendulum still over the board and ask a question, and whichever word the pendulum swings over is the answer," Lyons tells mbg.

While there's no scientific proof that the answers they provide are accurate, divination experts believe that these boards work by helping users access their intuition and tap into deeper levels of their subconscious.