This Fun Spiritual Tool Is Here To Answer Questions About Your Future

Tips For Using A Pendulum Board + How To Make One Yourself
If you've dabbled in tarot, palm reading, or even gone to a fortune teller, pendulum boards could be the next tool for you to explore. This lesser-known occult device is simple to use and put together. Here's how to make your own and use it to find answers to all your burning questions.
What is a pendulum board?
A pendulum board is a small, often circular board that can be used in divination along with a pendulum itself, explains author of Revolutionary Witchcraft, Sarah Lyons. Your typical board will have "yes," "no," and "unclear" written on opposing sides, and sometimes, "maybe," and/or "rephrase."
"A person will hold a pendulum still over the board and ask a question, and whichever word the pendulum swings over is the answer," Lyons tells mbg.
While there's no scientific proof that the answers they provide are accurate, divination experts believe that these boards work by helping users access their intuition and tap into deeper levels of their subconscious.
How it differs from a Ouija board.
There are some important distinctions between pendulum boards and Ouija boards. For one thing, Lyons explains, Ouija boards are used with a group of people, while pendulums are used by a solitary person. "Pendulums can also be used on their own to answer divinatory questions, while a ouija board requires a board and planchette to use," she adds.
Both are believed by some to help connect you to spirits or guides, and "both rely on unseen forces supposedly moving the divining object around," Lyons explains. Overall, pendulum boards and Ouija boards operate in a very similar way, she says, and can be used for divination, answering questions, and connecting to your own intuition as well as the spirit realm.
How to use a pendulum board.
Step 1: Set the scene.
Before getting started using your pendulum board, it's always a good idea to do some centering and cleansing, as with any other ritual. You can start by meditating or simply getting yourself into a receptive mindset before sitting quietly with your board.
You can also give your board a quick cleanse with any of your preferred cleansing techniques, such as sound or crystals.
Step 2: Get clear on your questions.
From there, get very clear on the question(s) you want to ask. Lyons tells mbg that yes-or-no questions are best for pendulum boards. Opt for phrases like "Can I—," or "Do I—," rather than open-ended questions or phrasing like, "Should I—." Avoid complex or nuanced questions. (That's what your tarot deck is for!)
Example questions to ask:
- Am I missing an opportunity if I pass up on [X]?
- Am I on the right path in my career?
- Is [love interest] right for me?
- Is [love interest] my twin flame?
- Is it in my best interest to attend [event]?
- Do I need to cut off [certain person]?
- Can I reach out to [certain person]?
- Am I dealing with karmic debt?
Step 3: Use the pendulum.
Ask your straightforward question clearly and deliberately while holding a pendulum over your board. It will start to sway, and whichever answer it lands on is the answer you're looking for. (Unless, of course, it lands over "rephrase," in which case you'll need to rephrase your question.)
Where to get a board.
Pendulum boards are fairly easy to come by, both online, and in your nearest occult shop. Lyons always recommends supporting small, local stores near you, noting that plenty of shops have boards in different styles and aesthetics. You can also make your own board, which brings us to our next point.
Can you make a DIY pendulum board?
Yes, you can make your own board and it is actually quite easy, according to Lyons. You can make both the board and the pendulum itself, or make one and purchase the other. Templates can also be found online that you can either print or get inspiration from, if need be.
- A piece of wood, cardboard, or paper, ideally the shape of a circle
- Something to write with
- Pendulum board template (optional)
- Design your board as you like, being sure to include "yes" on two opposing sides and "no" on the other two opposing sides. You can also include "unclear," "rephrase," and/or "maybe," if you like.
What you'll need for the pendulum:
- A crystal of your choosing (ideally with a pointed end)
- A chain (such as what you would use for a long necklace)
- Wire used for jewelry/wire wrapping
- Wire cutter
- Small pliers
Instructions for the pendulum:
- Wrap your crystal in wire (pointed part facing down, if applicable) until it feels secure, leaving a loop at the top for your chain.
- Clip and secure the wire with your pliers and wire cutter.
- Affix your crystal to the chain, leaving around 8 to 10 inches of chain so it can swing properly.
The bottom line.
If you have simple questions about your past, present, or future, a pendulum board is one spiritual tool to consult. Whether you opt to purchase one from your local occult shop or make it yourself, this simple board can lead to some transformative realizations.