Palmistry is thought to have started in India, though its exact origins are unclear. We do know that it eventually spread throughout China, Tibet, Egypt, Greece (the Greek philosopher Aristotle actually spoke of palmistry in his work), and Persia over time. The mystical practice eventually faced backlash from the witch-hunters of the Middle Ages but saw a resurgence during the Renaissance and again during the Enlightenment era. During the 20th century, renowned psychiatrist Carl Jung, among others, took newfound interest in palm reading, and it has since been a favorite of fortunetellers and more casual mystics.