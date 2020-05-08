The hand is thought to be "an entry point to the inner soul," explains Cassandra Eason, the author of A Little Bit Of Palmistry. Palmistry devotees believe that its lines, mounds, and patterns can speak to everything from our talents, personality, and dreams, to past-lives, current circumstances, and destiny. "The lines and markings serve the same purpose as a tarot card, and each has a basic meaning," Eason says.

In Palmistry, the "active” or dominant hand reveals opportunities and challenges in your present and future, whereas you non-dominant or "inactive” hand reflects your potential and longer-term plans.