What Your Palm's "Heart Line" Can Tell You About Your Love Life

The heart line runs horizontally across your palm, and is the topmost line you'll see. It begins at the edge of your palm on the pinkie side, and runs to just underneath your index or middle finger.

According to Cassandra Eason, author of A Little Bit of Palmistry, the heart line is the first to be studied in a reading. It gives us insight into our relationships (including with the self, lovers, and friends), our emotions, and even our potential for personal growth. It also deals with what we "feel about ourselves, others, and life," she says, along with how we approach our spiritual life and our inner world.

Generally speaking, the deeper the heart line, the deeper your love and affection. Here are some other ways to interpret your heart line.