What Your Palm's "Heart Line" Can Tell You About Your Love Life

How To Read Your Palm Heart Line & Decipher Its Meaning
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Have you ever tried your hand at palm reading? This divinatory practice has been used for centuries as a fun way to forecast someone's future and dig deeper into their personality and potential. Palm reading consists of analyzing the particular line and mound formations on someone's palms. One line in particular that gets a lot of attention is the heart line, which deals with—you guessed it—matters of the heart (and more). Here's everything you need to know about what this line means, and how to interpret your own.
What does the heart line reveal?
The heart line runs horizontally across your palm, and is the topmost line you'll see. It begins at the edge of your palm on the pinkie side, and runs to just underneath your index or middle finger.
According to Cassandra Eason, author of A Little Bit of Palmistry, the heart line is the first to be studied in a reading. It gives us insight into our relationships (including with the self, lovers, and friends), our emotions, and even our potential for personal growth. It also deals with what we "feel about ourselves, others, and life," she says, along with how we approach our spiritual life and our inner world.
Generally speaking, the deeper the heart line, the deeper your love and affection. Here are some other ways to interpret your heart line.
Looking at and interpreting your heart line.
In palmistry, Eason explains your nondominant hand deals with your natural, potential self. Your dominant hand deals with your "acquired life" as it's shaped by experiences and the people you meet. Your heart line, in this case, is read on the dominant hand (left to right across the palm if you're right-handed, or vice versa if left-handed). It's best to use some sort of magnifier to get a good look at the fine details of the line. This is what to look for:
- If the line does not curve toward the fingers, this indicates someone who may be overly sensitive and seeks validation or affection.
- If the line is long but straight and ends below the index finger, it can signify empathy and strong intuition regarding others' emotions.
- Someone who tends to put others before themselves may have a heart line that splits in two.
- If your line is faint, it can mean your energy is delicate and you may be easily overpowered by others, and even bullied.
- Particularly passionate and sensual people may have coarse, grainy heart lines.
- If there are lots of little lines crossing the heart line, this may indicate emotional trauma.
- If relationships (including friendships) are often intense at first but fleeting, there may be a heart line with many breaks or branches.
- Those who can express their emotions and needs well may have a more pronounced curve at the end of their heart line.
- A line that splits into three forming a trident indicates luck in love and life.
- A heavily chained line can indicate conflicting emotions and potentially more than one love interest at the same time.
- Those who are sentimental but ultimately peaceful may have a flatter, broader heart line.
- A heart line that's up higher, closer to the fingers, suggests emotions may be more suppressed or left unsaid.
- A deep and long line signifies depth and being in tune with one's emotions.
The takeaway.
If you like what you see, that's wonderful. But if you don't, have no fear. Palmistry does not subject you to a certain destiny. As Eason explains, "Nothing is fixed, but with the life map of your palms you can plan the route and avoid obstacles on your path."
If you thought this was fun, you might enjoy exploring other divinatory practices such as tarot reading or astrology (if you don't already). With a little practice and an open mind, anyone can explore what their future may hold.p
