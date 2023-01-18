Bloodstone Crystal: Benefits, Properties + How To Use It, According To Experts
Whether you're looking for love, abundance, or confidence, there's a crystal for any and all of your needs. And when it comes to feeling motivated and protected, a great stone to reach for is bloodstone. Here's what to know about it, from its spiritual properties to how to work with it, according to crystal experts.
What is bloodstone?
Bloodstone, also known as "heliotrope," is a cryptocrystalline mixture of quartz that occurs as jasper or chalcedony. Bloodstone is typically a dark green color with telltale red inclusions of hematite, which look like spots of blood, making this stone very aptly named.
As Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy tells mindbodygreen, bloodstone has an incredibly rich history, believed to be a stone of healing, protection, divination, and more, by ancient cultures.
According to her, an early-Roman philosopher named Pliny the Elder (one of the oldest known stone writers) even claimed bloodstone was a stone of invisibility. "Some other ancient sources believed it could control weather and eclipses, and it was also called 'The Stone of Babylon,' because the ancient Babylonians believed it was so powerful and magical that they used it to make really important artifacts, like seals and amulets," Leavy notes.
Today, bloodstone can be found all around the world, in countries like the U.S., Brazil, India, Australia, Germany, Italy, and South Africa.
Bloodstone benefits.
It's motivating.
As crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse, Heather Askinosie, previously wrote for mindbodygreen, bloodstone is a powerful energizer, and having it around can help you stay motivated as you work toward your goals. "If you've hit a personal or professional roadblock and need to get back on track, this is the gemstone for you," she writes.
And according to Leavy, bloodstone can help increase feelings of vitality and vigor, making it great for courage, confidence, and bravery when you're facing a tough situation. Its energy also supports your intuition, so you can trust that you're moving ahead in the right direction.
It lends emotional strength.
Doing hard work with courage takes emotional strength, and this is a great stone for that. As Reiki master Elyssa Jakim previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "Bloodstone happens to be a great stone for Aries due to its ability to temper worries, lend emotional strength and support the physical body."
It can help clear energy.
If you've been feeling a bit stuck, bloodstone might be just what you need. As Leavy explains, it's long been used for energetic cleansing and clearing, removing stagnant energy and helping create room for new possibilities. "It's good for transmuting energy, to keep things from getting stagnant—it kind of keeps things flowing and moving, and helps you to stay grounded," she adds.
It offers protection.
And of course, as aforementioned, bloodstone has a reputation for being a protective stone, believed in ancient times to protect the wearer and even grant invisibility. While it won't actually turn you invisible, of course, Leavy says, "It is a protective stone and has been for a very long time."
How to use bloodstone.
Keep it on your person.
One of the simplest ways to work with bloodstone (or any stone for that matter) is to simply keep it on your person, either in your pocket or purse. Especially if you're in need of some extra energetic protection or vitality, Leavy says, keep some on you during the day.
Use it for dreamwork.
Bloodstone can help you connect to your intuition in a grounded way, and so Leavy actually recommends it for dreamwork, and namely, encouraging intuitive dreams. "If you're trying to use your dreams for divinity or prophetic purposes, keep a piece of bloodstone on your bedside table or in your pillowcase for help with intuition or intuitive dreaming," she tells mindbodygreen.
Balance your root chakra.
Bloodstone is great for working with the three lowest chakras (the root, sacral, and solar plexus) but particularly the root, as it is so grounding and stabilizing. Whether you're doing a root chakra meditation, grounding rituals, or getting out into nature to find balance, have some bloodstone with you to enhance the experience.
Place some on your altar.
According to Askinosie, bloodstone is great for amping up energy and motivation. As such, she recommends placing some on your at-home alter to "increase your drive and sense of enthusiasm."
Keep some on your desk.
Speaking of energy and motivation, one place you might be needing more of that is at your work desk. To that end, Askinosie also recommends keeping some bloodstone on your desk—and especially on days when you know you might need a little pick-me-up!
In combination with other crystals.
Bloodstone pairs well with plenty of crystals—it just depends why you're working with it. If you're looking to balance or strengthen your root chakra, for instance, other stones connected to the root would be great options, such as red jasper, black tourmaline, or hematite.
Leavy actually recommends hematite in particular, given its similarities to bloodstone and high iron content. "It would pair really well to enhance some of the energetic qualities of bloodstone," she notes.
If you were focusing more on energy and motivation, you might opt for energizing stones like carnelian, such as citrine, carnelian, or tiger's eye.
And to lean more on bloodstone's healing qualities, Leavy says, this stone is complemented and balanced well by the lovely green aventurine.
Cleansing & charging bloodstone.
When it comes to cleansing and charging your bloodstone, Leavy notes that this is a rather durable stone and should fair well with any of your go-to cleansing methods. You could charge it under the full moon, cleanse it with water, smoke, or sound, or even clear it with a different clearing crystal, like clear quartz or selenite.
Check out our full guide to charging crystals for more methods of charging that you might prefer.
FAQs
Is bloodstone associated with any birth months or zodiac signs?
Bloodstone is not traditionally associated with any particularly birth months or zodiac signs, but Leavy notes it does have connections to the sign of Aquarius. Others, like Jakim, associate bloodstone with March, and the sign of Aries.
Is bloodstone associated with any particular chakras?
Yes, bloodstone is an excellent stone for the root, sacral, and solar plexus chakras—but especially the root.
Is bloodstone a good stone to sleep with?
Yes, as aforementioned, bloodstone is excellent for intuitive dreamwork, and is a great stone to keep under your pillow or on your nightstand.
How should bloodstone be worn as jewelry?
There's really no wrong way to wear bloodstone, though a belt with a piece of bloodstone would be a cool way to keep it near your root chakra. Wearing it somewhere visible (i.e. rings or bracelets) would be another could way to keep it insight to remind you of its energy.
The takeaway.
Bloodstone is a potent crystal for all things energizing, grounding, and protective. With its telltale red inclusions, dark green hue, and host of benefits, this is one stone you'll definitely want to have with you on your own spiritual journey.
