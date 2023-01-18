According to her, an early Roman philosopher named Pliny the Elder (one of the oldest known stone writers) even claimed bloodstone was a stone of invisibility. "Some other ancient sources believed it could control weather and eclipses, and it was also called 'The Stone of Babylon' because the ancient Babylonians believed it was so powerful and magical that they used it to make really important artifacts, like seals and amulets," Leavy notes.