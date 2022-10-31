Lepidolite is a mineral in the mica group, typically light purple or sometimes pink in color. According to crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse Jewelry Heather Askinosie, lepidolite's name comes from the Greek word for "scale," which is a reference to this stone's scaly appearance.

"It contains the most lithium of any other mineral on Earth," Askinosie tells mbg, adding that lepidolite's chemical composition makes it a prized mineral in metaphysical circles.

The stone is best known for being a calming crystal, and Askinosie notes it's primarily found in Australia, Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Russia, Sweden, and the United States.