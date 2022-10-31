One of Askinosie's favorite ways to work with lepidolite is to briefly meditate with it on her third eye whenever she needs to relax. "It helps to calm my mind, it helps to clear away the racing thoughts, and most importantly, it really helps to remind me to breathe," she explains, adding, "Three breaths can help change your state of mind and how you show up at something—so lepidolite is very powerful for that."