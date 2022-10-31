Lepidolite 101: The Benefits Of This Crystal + How To Work With It, From Experts
While some crystals are energizing and stimulating, others are more relaxing and peaceful. And if you're in need of the latter, you won't want to miss out on lepidolite. Here's what to know about this stone, according to crystal experts.
What is lepidolite?
Lepidolite is a mineral in the mica group, typically light purple or sometimes pink in color. According to crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse Jewelry Heather Askinosie, lepidolite's name comes from the Greek word for "scale," which is a reference to this stone's scaly appearance.
"It contains the most lithium of any other mineral on Earth," Askinosie tells mbg, adding that lepidolite's chemical composition makes it a prized mineral in metaphysical circles.
The stone is best known for being a calming crystal, and Askinosie notes it's primarily found in Australia, Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Russia, Sweden, and the United States.
Benefits of this crystal:
Helps you stay present.
Being a soothing stone, lepidolite helps you come back to the present, according to Askinosie. "It helps you come into a very now moment, it calms you down, and it takes you out of worry and future tripping," she says, adding that it can help promote the inner calm necessary to move forward.
"Then you can choose to go, 'OK, I'm not going to stay in this spiral. I'm going to get back to my breath. I'm going to calm myself, and I'm going to stay in that state of being," she explains.
Promotes feelings of peace.
Along with keeping you rooted in the present, Askinosie says lepidolite also promotes feelings of peace by helping you get out of your head. "It's the ultimate chill crystal," she says, noting that lepidolite takes you out of your head and drops you into your heart.
Good for the third-eye and crown chakras.
According to Askinosie and crystal expert Debra Haugen, lepidolite is excellent for both the third-eye and crown chakras. Askinosie notes it "really aligns with the crown chakra to clear an overactive mind." And the third eye, which deals with intuition and clear vision, benefits from lepidolite's soothing and clearing energy as well, she adds.
How to use lepidolite:
Place it on your third eye.
One of Askinosie's favorite ways to work with lepidolite is to briefly meditate with it on her third eye whenever she needs to relax. "It helps to calm my mind, it helps to clear away the racing thoughts, and most importantly, it really helps to remind me to breathe," she explains, adding, "Three breaths can help change your state of mind and how you show up at something—so lepidolite is very powerful for that."
Use it alongside an affirmation.
Lepidolite can pair very will with a calming affirmation such as, "I am at ease," or "Every breath soothes me." Askinosie's personal favorite affirmation for lepidolite is, "Inner peace if my superpower." Whichever affirmation you choose (here's a master list for inspo!), reach for your lepidolite and repeat your affirmation aloud a few times whenever you need a mental reset.
Take a chakra bath.
If you need an excuse to take a luxurious bath, why not include some lepidolite and make it a third-eye chakra ritual bath? Here's what you'll need plus how to do it, according to Haugen.
- Lepidolite (Optional: amethyst and sugilite)
- Astragalus root tea or lavender tea
- 1 cup of Himalayan or Epsom salt
- Sandalwood and clary sage essential oils
- Optional: Candles, music, mood lighting
- Add lepidolite (and amethyst and/or sugilite if applicable) to your tub before running your bathwater. (Be sure to cleanse your crystals first, and if they're small, place them in a cloth or mesh bag to keep from losing them.)
- Run your bath, adding 1 cup of Himalayan or Epsom salts to help you relax and support cleansing.
- Create an atmosphere. Color can influence mood, so consider using a colored light bulb in a relaxing hue. Candles are great additions, too, and playing soft music can help you relax.
- Once the bathtub is filled to the brim (you want to be able to soak your entire body), add 8 to 10 drops of the essential oils and swish the water to mix in the oils. Keep in mind that some essential oils can irritate the skin, even when in water. Reference this list for ones that you shouldn't add to your bath.
- If you want to add herbs, you can make a strong herbal tea and add that to your bathwater. Or, if you prefer, you may make a cup of tea to sip while you soak.
- Get in and enjoy!
Keep it on your person.
Of course, one of the simplest ways to work with any crystal is to keep it on you whenever you think you might need it. You could wear lepidolite jewelry, keep a small piece in your pocket, or even put a stray stone in your purse.
Keep it anywhere you're frequently stressed.
And lastly, another simple way to work with any crystal is to keep it somewhere where its properties will be most beneficial. In the case of calming lepidolite, think your bedroom, to help you unwind before bed, or even at your work desk in the car—wherever you get stressed and know you could use a deep breath.
In combination with other crystals:
According to Askinosie, lepidolite pairs especially well with selenite and celestite, which are both very calming and soothing stones.
Additionally, crystal expert Yulia Van Doren of goldirocks previously told mbg that if you happen to be working with the crystal hematite, lepidolite can actually help balance some of hematite's intensity.
Cleansing & charging your lepidolite.
Lepidolite is suited for any of your preferred crystal cleansing techniques, which could include cleansing and charging under the light of the full moon, smudging with smoke, using sound from singing bowls, or even using your own breath. Check out our full guide to cleansing and charging crystals for more inspo on how to take care of your lepidolite, and be sure to keep it frequently cleansed the more you're working with it.
FAQs
Which chakra is lepidolite associated with?
Lepidolite is associated with the crown and third-eye chakra.
Is lepidolite a good crystal to sleep with?
This is one stone that you want to have on your nightstand in your bedroom since it's so calming.
How should lepidolite be worn as jewelry?
There's no wrong way to wear lepidolite as jewelry, though it may be particularly impactful as earrings, because it will be closer to your third-eye and crown chakras. Askinosie also tells mbg it pairs particularly well with rose quartz for beauty.
The takeaway.
If a state of calm is what you're seeking, lepidolite is the crystal to go for. Whether you keep it on your person, meditate with it, or have some on your desk, let this pretty purple stone offer you peace whenever you need it.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.