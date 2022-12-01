The birthstones we're familiar with today weren't officially chosen until the early 1900s, the tradition of birthstones has been around for centuries.

As founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy Ashley Leavy previously explained to mbg, birthstones have roots in both Western astrology and Ayurveda, and the National Association of Jewelers standardized the official birthstones in 1912—because there were so many birthstone options across various traditions.

Birthstones even appear in the book of Exodus (28:17-20), where it's written that 12 gemstones were fixed on the prophet Aaron's breastplate. "There were 12 stones, one for each of the names of the sons of Israel, each engraved like a seal with the name of one of the 12 tribes," the Bible reads.

Nowadays, birthstones are a popular gift for everything from birthdays to holidays to anniversaries and more.